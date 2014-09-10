ANS seeks applicants for librarian position

Oct. 10, 2014, is the deadline to apply for the position of librarian at the American Numismatic Society.

The ANS, located in New York City, is now accepting applications for the position of the Francis D. Campbell Librarian in its Harry W. Bass Jr. Library.

Requirements include being an outgoing, well-educated individual who can assist members and the public with a variety of questions ranging from all periods of history and geographical areas.

This person will be in charge of the library and archives of the society. The librarian will undertake day-to-day activities such as visitor services, acquisitions, research support for members, and management of the library website and its online catalog. The successful candidate will perform research on aspects of the collections and contribute frequently to the publications of the society such as the ANS Magazine, the American Journal of Numismatics, and other publications in the field. Supervision of an assistant librarian, who is the principal cataloger of the collection, will also be the responsibility of the librarian.

In addition, applicants should have:

An MLS or equivalent degree from an accredited school and ideally advanced degree in a subject relevant to the society’s mission.

At least five years’ experience in an academic or specialized library.

Experience providing research support in an academic or specialized library setting.

Demonstrated ability to work collegially in a small team.

Ability to work independently with a variety of users.

Strong public service orientation.

Excellent analytical, organizational, interpersonal, and oral and written communications skills.

Demonstrated record of designing special projects, securing funding for them, and completing them in a timely manner.

Familiarity with the principles of curating rare books and manuscripts.

Commitment to conduct independent scholarly research.

For more information about the position visit www.numismatics.org and www.numismatics.org/Library.

Applicants are invited to submit a letter, a resume, names and contact information of three referees to position@numismatics.org. Interviews will be held at the ANS after Oct. 15, 2014.