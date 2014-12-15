ANS seeks applicants for 2015 Newman graduate seminar

The following is a press release from the American Numismatic Society about the 61st Annual Eric P. Newman Graduate Summer Seminar in Numismatics: For over half a century, The American Numismatic Society, a scholarly organization and museum of coins, money, and economic history, has offered select graduate students and junior faculty the opportunity to work hands-on with its preeminent numismatic collections. With over three-quarters of a million objects, the collection is particularly strong in Greek, Roman, Islamic, Far Eastern, and US and Colonial coinages, as well as Medallic Art. Located in New York City’s SoHo district, the Society also houses the world’s most complete numismatic library. The rigorous eight-week course, taught by ANS staff, guest lecturers, and a Visiting Scholar, introduces students to the methods, theories, and history of the discipline. In addition to the lecture program, students will select a numismatic research topic and, utilizing ANS resources, complete a paper or digital project while in residence. The Seminar is intended to provide students of History, Art History, Textual Studies, and Archeology who have little or no numismatic background with a working knowledge of a body of evidence that is often overlooked and poorly understood. Successful applicants are typically doctoral candidates or junior faculty in a related discipline, but masters candidates are admitted as well. This year’s Visiting Scholar will be Prof. Dr. Aleksander Bursche of the Archeology Institute of the University of Warsaw. Prof. Bursche is specialist in the relationships between Greeks, Romans and ‘Barbarians’, with a particular emphasis on monetary and economic interactions. Applications are due no later than February 13, 2015. A limited number of stipends of up to $4000 are available to US citizens, and non-US citizens studying at US institutions under certain visas. For application forms and further information, please see the Summer Seminar page of our website: numismatics.org/Seminar, or contact the Seminar Director, Dr. Peter van Alfen (vanalfen@numismatics.org; 212-571-4470, x153).