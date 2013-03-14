ANS plans presence at CICF

The American Numismatic Society will be represented during the 38th Annual Chicago International Coin Fair in Rosemont, Ill., scheduled from April 18 to 21.

Ute Wartenberg Kagan, ANS executive director, will discuss major collection acquisitions and new publications at the ANS during an April 19 evening cocktail reception, open to all show attendees. She will also discuss progress on a “virtual Roman Imperial Coinage” catalog as part of the ANS’s digitization project.

David Hendin, ANS adjunct curator, will give a presentation on “Coins of the Holy Land: The Abraham and Marian Sofaer Collection at the American Numismatic Society and the Israel Museum,” the title of a new ANS publication — No. 8 in the Ancient Coins in North American Collections series, which will be released before the show. The presentation is scheduled for April 20 at 9 a.m.

Hendin will be at the ANS table at selected times both April 19 and 20 to sign any of his books, which will be available for purchase at the ANS table.

An exhibit of complete collections of Jean Dassier’s “Kings and Queens of England” medal sets, in both silver and bronze, including an original subscription case from the 1730s, will be on view at the ANS booth. ANS trustee Mike Gasvoda will give a presentation about the exhibit on April 20 at 2 p.m.

ANS life fellow Bob Leonard will also be at the booth to help attendees learn more about the ANS and membership opportunities.

Gasvoda, who is sponsoring many of the ANS activities said, “We are increasing our presence at venues around the country and the CICF is a logical mid-western location for that outreach.”

For CICF information visit http://numismaster.com/ta/inside_numis.jsp?page=CICF.

For information about the ANS, contact museum administrator Joanne Isaac by email sent to Isaac@numismatics.org or by telephone at 212-571-4470, Ext. 112. ¦