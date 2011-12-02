ANS offers graduate stipends

A limited number of $4,000 stipends are available from the American Numismatic Society to qualifying students to attend its 2012 Eric P. Newman Graduate Summer Seminar.

The seminar is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 27. Applications from potential Graduate Summer Seminar candidates are due no later than Feb. 10.

This year’s visiting scholar will be Professor Alain Bresson of the Department of Classics at the University of Chicago. Bresson is well-known for his research and publications on ancient economies, numismatics and epigraphy, according to the ANS.

The ANS’s headquarters and museum are located on the 11th floor of 75 Varick St. in Manhattan.

For more than a half a century, the ANS has offered select graduate students and junior faculty the opportunity to work hands on with its numismatic collections. With more than 750,000 objects, the collection is particularly strong in Greek, Roman, Islamic, and Far Eastern coinages, as well as medallic art.

Rigorous seven-week course

The rigorous seven-week course taught by the museum staff, guest lecturers and a visiting scholar introduces students to the methods, theories and history of the discipline. The seminar is meant primarily for those with limited or no numismatic background, to familiarize students of (art) history, textual studies and archaeology with a body of evidence that is often overlooked and poorly understood.

To read the full seminar announcement, download applications forms, and more, visit the Graduate Seminar page at www.numismatics.org/Seminar. ¦