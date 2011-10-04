ANS Magazine features look at Civil War era vignettes

The turret of the Civil War Union ironclad USS Passaic and the mortar of the USS Arletta as they appear in vignettes on U.S. Treasury notes from 1863 through 1865 are featured in an article by Oliver D. Hoover in the third 2011 issue of ANS Magazine, published by the American Numismatic Society.

The Passaic was commissioned on Nov. 25, 1862. The Arletta was a schooner acquired by the Union Navy during the American Civil War for use as a gunboat and, at times, an ammunition ship, in support of the Union Navy blockade of Confederate waterways.

Elizabeth Hahn takes readers on an illustrative trip through the Holy Land with images from a book assembled by Ferdinand Vester, a German Lutheran missionary who owned a store inside the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem. Vester’s family and associates built a number of Arab-style houses in the city in the mid-19th century.

The 12-inch by 16-inch tome weighing some 15 pounds was donated to the ANS sometime during the 1960s, according to Hahn.

In a separate article, Hahn looks at “A Day in the Life of the ANS Librarian.”

Rich Witchonke and Peter K. Tompa contribute information about ancient coins and the cultural property debate.

The ANS collections manager, Elena Stolyarik, illustrates a number of recent acquisitions, including ancient, Colonial, U.S. and world coins, medals, tokens and related materials.

The ANS Magazine is published four times a year by the ANS. Copies are mailed to all ANS members as part of their membership benefits.

