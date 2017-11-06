ANS honors past president as executive director namesake

Syd Martin (right)is being recognized by the American Numismatic Society with the position of Executive Director now bearing his name thanks to a generous gift from Martin’s family.

The American Numismatic Society (ANS) is honored to announce the establishment of the Sydney F. Martin Executive Director. This recognition is made possible by a generous leadership gift from the family of Sydney F. Martin, a former ANS President, who passed away in January 2021. This gift celebrates the legacy of an exceptional numismatist whose dedication to the Society spanned many years.

Sydney Martin was a successful entrepreneur and a lifelong learner with an unwavering love for history. In the numismatic community, he was celebrated for his remarkable collection of colonial coins, recently auctioned through Stack’s Bowers. An accomplished researcher, Martin authored numerous books and articles on colonial coinages. In recognition of his scholarly achievements, he was awarded the prestigious Archer M. Huntington Medal for Excellence in Numismatic Scholarship.

Beyond numismatics, Martin was committed to a wide range of philanthropic causes. Alongside his wife, Sharon, he supported institutions such as the Michener Museum of Art and contributed to the creation of the Philadelphia Prostate Cancer Biome Project at Jefferson Hospital. He also engaged actively in various numismatic organizations, including the Colonial Coin Collectors Club and the Bibliomania Society.

During his tenure as ANS President from 2013 to 2021, Martin successfully led a major fundraising campaign that facilitated the society’s move to its current headquarters. Later, he championed the endowment campaign for the Executive Director position, to which he and other ANS trustees and members contributed generously.

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“Syd rarely sought recognition; he declined numerous naming opportunities throughout his life,” said his daughter, Jessie Thompson. “But we feel like this gift, with his name attached, is a perfect tribute to both his dedication to numismatics and the many meaningful friendships formed throughout the community.”

Dr. Ute Wartenberg Kagan expressed her profound gratitude to Sharon Martin, Syd’s widow, and the entire Martin family, saying, “Syd Martin was a pillar of support for our institution, enriching members and staff alike with his wisdom and unwavering dedication to numismatics. Having his name forever linked with the role of Executive Director is a deeply meaningful tribute, and I am immensely honored to be the first to hold this position in his memory.”

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