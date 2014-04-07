Speaker to discuss OCRE project April 11 in Rosemont

Gilles Bransbourg will give a presentation on the Online Coins of the Roman Empire project April 11 during the 39th Chicago International Coin Fair in Rosemont, Ill.

The presentation will be made during the American Numismatic Society’s reception from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. in the Kennedy Room of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare hotel.

Recently a grant of $300,000 was awarded to the ANS and the Institute for the Study of the Ancient World by the Division of Preservation and Access of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant was made as part of the Humanities Collections and Reference Resources program.

The grant will be used to provide for the full implementation of the Online Coins of the Roman Empire project.

OCRE is co-directed by Andrew Meadows of the ANS and Roger Bagnall of ISAW, and managed by Bransbourg.

“The award of this major grant is exciting for the ANS, and pays tribute to the hard work and technical skill of the staff involved in the planning of the foundation stage of the project. We also owe a major debt to donors and members of the Society who have supported the project to this point,” said ANS Executive Director Ute Wartenberg.

OCRE initiative

OCRE is an initiative to create an online reference and cataloging tool for coinage of the Roman Empire. According to the ANS, OCRE will provide full descriptions and illustrations of the 45,000 different types of Roman Imperial coinage, as well as providing a union catalog of pieces held in major collections.

Currently the collections at the ANS in New York, the Bode Museum in Berlin and the University of Virginia Art Museum are included.

For more information about OCRE, contact ANS museum administrator Joanne Isaac by telephone at 212-571-4470 Ext. 112 or by email to her at isaac@numismatics.org.