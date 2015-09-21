ANS announces digital scanning projects

Press releases from the American Numismatic Society detail several digital scanning projects: one is a joint project with the Newman Numismatic Portal; a second is with the Humanities Open Book Project; and the third involves the American Journal of Numismatics.

Newman Numismatic Portal

The ANS recently announced a joint project with the Newman Numismatic Portal, which will enable greater access to American numismatic research material on both the ANS Digital Library and Newman Portal websites.

Administered through Washington University Libraries in St. Louis, the Newman Portal has contracted with Internet Archive for the scanning operation at the ANS Library. John Graffeo is operating the workstation, scanning late 19th and earlier 20th century auction catalogs. John came to the ANS as an intern working toward the completion of a master’s degree in library and information science; he has added many publications to the ANS online catalog, DONUM. Read more about the partnership in the press release.

Open Book Project

The American Numismatic Society has been chosen as one of ten publishers to participate in Humanities Open Book project, a joint NEH-Mellon Foundation grant program to convert out-of-print books of enduring scholarship into EPUB e-books, licensed to allow readers to search and download these books freely and to read them on any type of e-reader.

The ANS is the only learned society to receive funding for this initiative. ANS publications date back to 1866 and include over 500 volumes of numismatic scholarship. Thanks to the funding received from the Mellon Foundation, nearly 100 of its rarest out-of-print books will be converted into free EPUB digital editions. Read more in the press release.

American Journal of Numismatics

Libraries can now provide their patrons access to the American Journal of Numismatics (AJN) (Second Series). In 2015 the AJN was re-scanned by JSTOR and has been added to the Arts & Sciences XIII Collection for institutional subscribers worldwide.

If your library does not have JSTOR access to the AJN, please contact Andrew Reinhard, ANS Director of Publications, for more information. Individuals and unaffiliated scholars can access AJN volumes (and hundreds of other ANS publications) online at no charge via HathiTrust.