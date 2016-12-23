Annual Uncirculated dollar set final 2016 product

The 2016 Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin Set includes the final three Presidential $1 coins in 10-year series.

First-day sales Dec. 14 for the five-coin 2016 Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin Set totaled 12,069. Through Dec. 19, cumulative sales reached 12,988.

The sets have no household ordering or product limits and are offered at $49.95.

While none of the 2016 coins in the set can be produced after Dec. 31, the U.S. Mint is not prohibited from selling the sets in calendar year 2017.

This five–coin set contains three Uncirculated 2016-P Presidential dollars; one Uncirculated 2016-D Native American dollar; and an Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The Uncirculated 2016-P Presidential dollars feature individual obverse portraits of Presidents Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford and Ronald Reagan.

The portraits are paired with the com­mon series reverse depicting a rendering of the Statue of Liberty by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The reverse of the Uncirculated 2016-D Native American dollar in the set commemorates the contributions of the Native American Code Talkers in World War I and World War II. The design features two helmets — one each of the type used in World War I and World War II.

Behind the helmets are two feathers that form a “V,” symbolizing victory, unity, and the important role that the code talkers played in both world wars.

The reverse is paired with sculptor Glenna Goodacre’s Sacagawea design used on the Sacagawea dollar obverse from 2000 through 2008 inclusive, and continued on the Native American dollar series beginning in 2009.

The Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar exhibits an edge inscription, 30TH ANNIVERSARY on one third of the edge denoting the series’ 30th anniversary. The remainder of the edge is plain.

The Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar is also available as an individual coin option.