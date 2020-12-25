Annual sets among first 2021 U.S. Mint products to go on sale

The Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale from the United States Mint on Jan. 7.

Numismatic product sales from the U.S. Mint kick off Jan. 5 with the 2021 Birth set and 2021 Happy Birthday set, and on Jan. 7 with the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar and Congratulations set.

None of these products has a mintage limit or household order limit. Pricing is not yet released for these four numismatic products.

The Birth set contains five Proof 2021-S coins struck at the San Francisco Mint, comprising the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and the 56th and final coin in the American the Beautiful Quarters series recognizing the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama.

The presentation folder includes a space to provide a personal message and a place for a baby’s vital statistics — the date, time of birth, length, and weight — and a photo frame area (for a 3-inch by 5-inch photo)

The 2020 set was offered at $23.

The Happy Birthday set contains the same five coins as the Birth set, but in different packaging.

Unless its price increases again, in addition to the coin’s 2020 price increase, the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar will likely be offered at $73. The coin will exhibit John Mercanti’s original Heraldic Eagle reverse introduced on the series in 1986.

A second 2021 Proof American Eagle silver dollar is to be issued during the second half of the calendar year bearing a new reverse. The silver coin’s new reverse will depict a single eagle poised for a landing, carrying an oak branch as if to add to a nest, according to the Mint.

U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily Damstra created the design, which was sculpted by Mint medallic artist Michael Gaudioso before his retirement.

The U.S. Mint anticipates producing and releasing bullion silver versions dated 2021 exhibiting both designs.

Pricing for the 2021 Congratulations set is not yet announced. The set includes the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar and special packaging for presentation.

