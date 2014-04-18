Annual Golden State Coin Show set

The 25th Annual Golden State Coin Show will be held Aug. 23 to 24, 2014, at the Arcadia Masonic Center located at 50 W. Duarte Road in Arcadia, Calif. The show is sponsored by the Numismatic Association of Southern California.

Show hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking is available, and on-site food service will be offered. Admission costs $4 for adults (free for adults with a new NASC membership) and free for juniors under 16 accompanied by an adult. A “Coins for Kids” table will be staffed, with contests and awards for juniors.

Bourse Chairman Harold Katzman has 55 tables available. The organization believes the bourse will sell out fast "due to the popularity of this club-sponsored show and with the recent bargains in bullion prices for gold and silver." Dealers in U.S., foreign, and ancient coins will be present, as will paper currency dealers. For table information and application, contact Katzman at vicekid2@earthlink.net or at P.O. Box 3282, Tustin, CA 92781. Telephone him at 909-823-6997.

The Numismatic Association of Southern California will present a Boy Scouts of America Coin Collecting Workshop at the show on Saturday, Aug. 23, from noon to 3 p.m. "Scouts will learn about the fun and fascinating numismatic hobby and earn the BSA Coin Collecting Merit Badge," according to NASC. Scout pre-registration is required. For more info and to RSVP, contact Walt Ostromecki at drwaltomfl1@earthlink.net or ostromecki@money.org. Assisting Ostromecki will be Albertus Hoogeveen.

NASC's exhibit chairman expects to have at least 25 cases of competitive exhibits this year.

On Sunday, Aug. 24, the Nona G. Moore Member Club Benefit Gold Drawing will be held. Thirty-five gold coins will be awarded. NASC President Alex Jaramillo says, “It’s one way to help our member clubs raise funds for their clubs and also attract people to the show.”