Anniversary nears for founding of Royal Hawaiian Mint

The first issue from the fledgling NotHaus Mint of the mid-1970s was an unassuming piece.

The co-founders of the Royal Hawaiian Mint — Bernard von NotHaus and his partner, Talena Jay “Telle” Presley, are working feverishly toward the goal in 2025 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 50th state’s first state-registered private mint.

For the duration of the private mint’s legacy, von NotHaus has served as mintmaster while Presley has been chief executive officer.

The private mint’s legacy was founded on Sept. 11, 1974, with the publication of von NotHaus’ extensive research paper, “To Know Value,” an in-depth examination of economic, political and social systems.

According to the private mint’s website at www.royalhawaiianmint.com, the pair launched their dream while living in a self-built cottage on $30 monthly without electricity or access to an automobile for transportation.

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“In the beginning, the Mint was little more than an idea of commemorating the Hawaiian culture, minting the first coins [sic] in Hawaii and using them as barter among friends within the little community of Ahualoa on the Big Island of Hawaii,” said von NotHaus.

As part of the 50th anniversary recognition, von NotHaus and Presley are assembling an 8.5-by-11-inch 350-page tome, with chapters dedicated to the operation first of the NotHaus Mint, that eventually expanded into the Hawaiian Mint, with the Royal Hawaiian Mint’s genesis in 1986, with six locations on the eight islands. The private mint’s primary goal has been to chronicle Hawaii’s rich history with precious metals strikes. Some of the issues were produced in copper and plated with silver or gold, while some were issued completely in a precious metal.

The mint’s website illustrates the pieces issued by time period.

In 1975, the NotHaus Mint produced its first gold nugget strike with #1, first hammered coin-like piece and was the first company to mint coin-like pieces in Hawaii with the Kamehameha Issue dated 1976 in gold, silver and copper.

As technology developed, the quality of the private mint’s releases improved dramatically, with multiple coin and medal press-struck issues exhibiting Proof finishes.

“[The Royal Hawaiian Mint]has remained true to its original dedication: To Preserve Hawaiiana in Precious Metals,” according to the website. “From the Polynesians’ discovery of Hawaii at the time of Jesus Christ, to the western discovery by Captain Cook in 1778, to unification and founding of the Kingdom of Hawaii by Kamehameha the Great in 1795, to the King Kalakaua coinage of 1883, to the overthrow of Queen Liliuokalani in 1893, to statehood in 1959 and the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941,” and so on.

As part of the RHM’s 50th anniversary recognition, von NotHaus and Presley have already designed a stunning Proof gold split piedfort piece, so the collector can see and display both sides at the same time.

The gold issue is featured on the planned cover for the anniversary book.

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