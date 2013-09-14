ANACS adds coin conservation

ANACS now offers a coin conservation service. If conservation reveals signs of cleaning, the cleaning will be noted on the slab (coin shown not conserved).

ANACS now offers professional coin conservation, available as an add-on to grading submissions.

Collectors can opt to have the coins they’ve submitted for grading be examined by the ANACS grading staff to determine if any of the submitted coins would benefit from professional conservation, and then have them graded and encapsulated.

This service is offered on a “per submission” basis, and is available at the introductory price of $12 per submission form (for a maximum of 20 coins).

As part of its conservation service, ANACS will remove PVC, debris, glue, stains, hazing and other easily removed substances or distracting flaws from submitted coins, according to the firm.

Techniques for preservation

“Over the years, many collectible coins have suffered from attempts at cleaning that alter their surfaces and decrease their numismatic value. As a result, most coin experts advise collectors to never clean their coins,” according to an ANACS news release. “ANACS Conservation Service employs techniques that are designed to preserve the coin’s surface, while removing substances that deter from a coin’s appearance and value.”

A press release from the firm explains some of the factors in the marketplace that could lead to a decision to conserve a particular coin: “The decision to conserve a coin is always made by a professional numismatist, with an eye toward achieving the most desirable numismatic qualities of a coin. For example, a coin with eye pleasing toning will be kept in that condition, while a coin that has unattractive hazing will typically be treated.”

The firm said it does not offer “restoration service, and, as such, there will be coins that are not covered by [the conservation service]. ... Environmental damage, such as active corrosion, typically cannot be conserved. Also, spotting on Proof coins is unlikely to be reversed, especially the spotting that occurs on Proof silver [American] Eagles.”

Additionally the firm will assess whether a copper coin needs conservation “on a case-by-case basis.”

“Since copper is a very active metal, there are many copper coins that we cannot treat,” according to the news release.

“Red or red-brown copper will always look worse after conservation attempts, so we will not treat those. Brown copper can sometimes see improvement.”

Prior cleaning noted

If ANACS conservators determine a submitted coin was cleaned prior to submission it will be labeled as “cleaned.”

“It is not uncommon for the removal of [PVC] to uncover prior cleaning of coins. However, the services that we perform will not cause this condition, only potentially expose it,” according to the news release.

ANACS has set up a pricing structure that “makes it easy and price effective for collectors to select the conservation option.” The conservation option is available on a per submission basis, so one fee covers any coins to be treated in a given submission.

The newest submission forms have the conservation service details included. For more information or a new submission form, contact ANACS toll free by telephoning 800-888-1861, by email at customerservice@anacs.com or by visiting its website at www.anacs.com.

The firm can also be contacted by writing to ANACS, Box 6000, Englewood, CO 80155. ¦