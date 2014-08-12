World's Fair of Money headed to Philadelphia in 2018

Philadelphia will host the 2018 American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money after a 7-0-1 vote by the ANA Board of Governors at its regular meeting Aug. 9 at the 2014 World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.



ANA Convention Director Rhonda Scurek said several labor issues experienced at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the 2012 World's Fair of Money have improved over the last six months.



Under new labor contracts, exhibitors will be allowed to unload their own vehicles, set up their own booths as long as they are 600 square feet or less, and operate electric screwdrivers.



Scurek said a discounted hotel rate has also been secured.

Governor Mike Ellis abstained from the vote on behalf of collectors and their families, stating that he favored a convention in Washington, D.C. Vice President Jeff Garrett arrived to the meeting late and did not cast a vote.

The board selected Philadelphia from a list of five cities that included downtown Atlanta (as distinguished from the Cobb Galleria that hosted the 2014 National Money Show), St. Louis and Washington, D.C. Minneapolis was also on the list but removed from consideration due to recently passed state laws that are unfavorable to coin dealers.

In the midst of the second of three straight Rosemont World’s Fair of Money conventions, the ANA Board heard a proposal from the Chicago Coin Club to bring the event back to the Chicago area in 2019 in honor of the local club's 100th anniversary.



The board said it would take the proposal under consideration, but took no action.

The 2015 World’s Fair of Money will be again held in Rosemont, in 2016 it will be at the Anaheim Convention Center in California and 2017 will find it in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. The 2015 National Money Show will be in Portland at the Oregon Convention Center and the 2016 National Money Show will be at the Dallas Convention Center.

Silent auction brings in big money



ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick reported during the Aug. 9 board meeting that the ANA had raised nearly $19,000 during its silent auction at the Membership Awards Banquet.



The full total, $18,918, will be used to fund the Robert Lecce Advanced Scholarship Fund.



The ANA has received $159,688 in total donations so far this fiscal year, through May 16, Kiick reported. The board voted to accept an anonymous in-kind donation of coins to the ANA’s museum valued at approximately $100,000. These coins will be sent to Numismatic Guaranty Corp. for authentication and grading. The board also accepted a bequest from Steve R. Rodin, valued at $48,000 to $60,000.



In other business:

The ANA Strategic Plan for 2014-15 was approved.

A report was heard on the ANA's audited financial status, which shows that the organization’s assets grew by more than $4 million from fiscal year 2012 to fiscal year 2013. The board accepted the audit and the annual 990 report in unanimous votes.

A new library lending policy that will increase penalties for late and overdue books was approved.

Individual sponsorships for the World's Fair of Money that totaled more than $10,000 were approved.

Hannah Powell was selected as the Young Numismatist intern to the Board of Governors. The YN intern spends six months as an ex-officio member of the board, to represent issues pertinent to younger collectors. She replaces Katie Reinders, whose six-month term is complete.

ANA’s General Counsel Hollie Weiland said during the open session that there was no legal update, but upon questioning from Coin World confirmed that there was ongoing litigation between the ANA and its former executive director Larry Shepherd. She said that a scheduling conference would take place in October that would establish a trial date for the end of 2014 or the beginning of 2015. She confirmed that the ANA was optimistic about its chances of a favorable outcome.