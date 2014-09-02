Dozen exhibitors receive multiple awards at ANA convention

Mack Martin of Georgia won the Howland Wood Memorial Award for his Best-in-Show “Baby Bonds” exhibit during the 2014 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money Aug. 5 to 9, in Rosemont, Ill.

Martin also received the first place Sidney W. Smith/William Donlon Memorial Award for the “Baby Bonds” exhibit in the United States Fiscal Paper category. He received third place in the Elongated Coins category for “The Elongated Man – Ray Dillard.”

Other multiple-award winners include:

Donald H. Dool won second place in the Medals, Orders, Decorations and Badges, Burton Saxton/George Bauer Memorial Award category for “A Potpourri of Medals.”

He also took first place in the Numismatics of the Americas, Henry Christensen/John Jay Pittman Sr. Memorial Award category for “Nineteenth Century Latin American Scripophily.”

Dool also received the first-place award in the Numismatics of Europe, John S. Davenport Memorial Award category for “AD Dated Copper Coins of the 15th Century.”

He also placed third in the Convention Theme, Clifford Mishler Award category for “Copper Coins of Conflict.”

Robert Fritsch took second in the Elongated Coins, Dottie Dow Memorial Award category for “Elongating in Franconia Notch.”

He also won second place in the Numismatics of Europe, John S. Davenport Memorial Award category for “Four Award Medals by Antoine Bovy.”

Charmy Harker won second runner-up in the Radford Stearns Memorial Award for Excellence in Exhibiting for her exhibit “Penny Potpourri – A Collection of Penny Creations.”

Harker also won the Rodger E. Hershey Memorial People’s Choice Award, selected by convention attendees, for the same exhibit.

She also won the Ira & Larry Goldberg Award for the best exhibit of Coins that Made History category and first in the Engraved Coins, Love Token Society Award category.

Simcha Laib Kuritzky took second place in the Numismatics of Africa and the Middle East, Menachem Chaim and Simcha Tova Mizel Memorial Award category for the exhibit “Henrietta Szold and Her Legacy: Hadassah and Youth Aliyah.”

He also won second place in the Convention Theme, Clifford Mishler Award category for “Israel & Currency: Her Innovative Approach to the Question of Idolatrous Money.” The 2014 convention theme was Countries & Currency.

Darrell E. Luedtke won first place in the Medals, Orders, Decorations and Badges, Burton Saxton/George Bauer Memorial Award category for “A Complete Collection of Wooden Medals of the 1876 U.S. Centennial.”

Luedtke also took first place in the Tokens, B.P. Wright Memorial Award category for “The Origins of the First Wooden Money of the United States.”

And he placed third in the Regional U.S. Numismatics, William C. Henderson/Fred Cihon Memorial Award category for “Wooden Money from the Great State of Illinois.”

Luedtke’s exhibit “The Wonderful World of Wooden Money” took first place in the General, Specialized, and Topical, Robert Hendershott Memorial Award category.

Scott A. McGowan won third place in the Modern U.S. Coins and Modern Medals, John R. Eshbach Memorial Award category for, “Monumental Coins.”

McGowan also won third place in the General, Specialized, and Topical, Robert Hendershott Memorial Award category for, “Silver Coin to Coin Silver.”

William Myers received first place in the Numismatics of Africa and the Middle East, Menachem Chaim and Simcha Tova Mizel Memorial Award category for “An Unforeseen Problem with the Ethiopian Coins of 1944.”

He also won first in the Convention Theme, Clifford Mishler Award category for “World War II Foreign Coins From the United States Mint Composed of Shell Casing Metal.”

Sunil Richardson received the Thos. H. Law Award for the best exhibit by a first-time exhibitor for “Ancient South Indian Lead Coins and its Uniqueness in World Numismatics.”

That exhibit also won first place in the Coins Issued Prior to 1500 A.D., Dr. Charles W. Crowe Memorial Award category.

Jeffrey J. Rosinia was the recipient of the Derek Pobjoy Award for Best Exhibit of Modern Circulating Commemorative Coins went to for “United States Circulating Commemorative Coins.”

Rosinia also won the Women in Numismatics award for his exhibit “The Unappreciated Susan B. Anthony Dollar: A Historic Coin that ‘Gets no Respect.’ ”

Rosinia’s exhibit “50 Years of Kennedy Half Dollars” won second place in the Modern U.S. Coins and Medals category.

His exhibit “United States Circulating Commemorative Coins” took the first place U.S. Commemorative Coinage, Society for U.S. Commemorative Coins Award.

Tyler Rusnak won second place in the General, Specialized, and Topical, Robert Hendershott Memorial Award category for “Stories from the Ground: Tales of the Lost, the Circulated, and the Cherrypicked.”

Rusnak also took first place in the Errors and Varieties, Alan Herbert Memorial Award category for “Stories from the Ground: Tales of the Lost, the Circulated, and the Cherrypicked.”

Thomas J. Uram won first runner-up in the Radford Stearns Memorial Award for Excellence in Exhibiting category for “The Historically Significant Two Cent Piece 1864-1872.”

Uram also received first place in the United States Coins category for that exhibit.

He also won first place in the Modern U.S. Coins and Modern Medals category for his exhibit “Under the Dome.”

He also received third place in the Numismatics of Europe, John S. Davenport Memorial Award category for his exhibit “The Kings and Queens of England through Maundy Money.”

For more information about the American Numismatic Association, the exhibit awards or exhibiting at future conventions, visit the ANA website.