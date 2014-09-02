Young pair of numismatists leave ANA show as big winners

A wide variety of exhibits greeted visitors to the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money Aug. 5 to 9 in Rosemont, Ill., and a wide variety of awards were given out to the exhibitors.

While there were numerous exhibitors who took home multiple awards, they weren't the only winners. There were plenty of other folks who were recognized.



Here they are:

Regional U.S. Numismatics, William C. Henderson/Fred Cihon Memorial:

First, William A. Burd, “Medals Issued in Gold by the Chicago Coin Club.”

Second, Dennis Schafluetzel, “City of Chattanooga Notes: Authorized and Fantasy.”

Casino Chips and Gaming Tokens, Archie A. Black Award:

Brenda M. Black, second place, “Gaming Tokens of the World’s Great Casinos.” No first or third place was awarded in this category.

United States Fiscal Paper, Sidney W. Smith/William Donlon Memorial:

Paul R. Hybert, third place, “What’s in Your Wallet, Uncle Sam?”

Coins Issued Prior to 1500 A.D., Dr. Charles W. Crowe Memorial:

Second, Bruce D. Bartelt, “From Croesus to Caesar: Coinage from the First Millennium B.C.”

Third, Kathryn S. Freeland, “Traveling with Hadrian: A Numismatic Journey.”

Numismatics of the Americas, Henry Christensen/John Jay Pittman Sr. Memorial:

Second, W. Thomas Corey, “Silver Cobs of the Major Spanish American Mints.”

Third, Dan Freeland, “Selected Canadian Victory Loan Bonds.”

Emeritus, Barry Stuppler Award:

First, Brett Irick, “Canadian Coins of 1947-1948.”

Second, Ralph W. Ross, “John F. Kennedy.”

No third-place award was presented in this category.

Tokens, B.P. Wright Memorial:

Second, Robert Rhue, “Pedley Ryan Dollars of 1933 – Denver, Colorado.” No third-place award was presented.

Engraved Coins, Love Token Society:

Second, Judy Schwan, “An Introduction to Love Tokens.”

No third-place award was presented in this category.

Elongated Coins, Dottie Dow Memorial:

First, Cindy Calhoun, “53 Years of JFK Elongated Coins.”

Numismatics of Asia and the Pacific, William B. Warden Jr. Memorial:

First, Fred Schwan, “World War II Trench Art – Southwest Pacific Area.”

No second- or third-place award was presented in this category.

Gold Coins, Gaston DiBello/Melvin and Leona Kohl Memorial:

First, Richard Feely, “First 30 Years of Vatican Gold.”

No second- or third-place award was presented in this category.

Israeli or Judaic, J.J. Van Grover Memorial:

First, Gavin Burseth, “Celebrating a Century of Honor – Boy Scout Medallions and Coins.”

No second- or third-place award was presented in this category.

But where would exhibits be without judges? To that end Gene Hynds was recognized for his efforts, with the Joseph E. Boling Award for Judging Excellence.

Young Numismatists exhibit winners

Andrew Blinkiewicz won first place in the United States Coins, Edgerton-Lenker Memorial Award category for “The Last Decade of Walking Liberty Half Dollars.” No second- or third-place award was presented in this category.

Blinkiewicz also won the first place Charles “Cheech” Litman Memorial Award in the Medals and Tokens category for “Indian Tribal Series Medallions.” No second- or third-place award was presented in this category.

Blinkiewicz took second place in the United States Coins, Lelan G. Rogers Memorial Award category for “The Last Decade of Walking Liberty Half Dollars.”

He placed third in the Medals, Orders, Decorations and Badges, Burton Saxton/George Bauer Memorial Award category for “Indian Tribal Series Medallions.”

Garrett S. Ziss won the Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial Award for the Young Numismatist Best-of-Show Exhibit, “The Faces and Stories behind the Treasury Signers of U.S. Paper Money.” No second- or third-place award was presented in this category.

He placed second in the United States Fiscal Paper, Sidney W. Smith/William Donlon Memorial Award category for “The Faces and Stories behind the Treasury Signers of U.S. Paper Money.” Ziss also won the YN Paper Money, Kagin Family Award.

Miscellaneous

No exhibits were entered in the following award categories:

Medieval and Ancient, Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial; World Coins, James L. Betton Memorial; Numismatic Errors and Error Varieties, Numismatic Error Collectors Award; Numismatic Literature, Aaron Feldman Memorial.

For more information about the ANA or exhibit awards, visit the ANA’s website.