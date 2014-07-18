ANA's 2014 World's Fair of Money will be biggest coin show of year

The American Numismatic Association’s 123rd Anniversary Convention medal honors the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, where the 2014 World’s Fair of Money will be held.

It’s time for the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in metropolitan Chicago (specifically, Rosemont, Ill.). A highlight for many collectors will be the launch of special Kennedy half dollars from the U.S. Mint, including the .9999 fine gold half dollars carrying the dual date of 1964–2014.

1964 was the first year of the Kennedy half dollar and the Mint is honoring the 50th anniversary of this coin, which today is rarely seen in circulation, with a range of special issues. Longtime Coin World columnist Gerry Tebben looks at the history of the ever-popular Kennedy half dollar, while Paul Gilkes explores the Mint’s latest 2014 Kennedy half dollars.

The new special-issue 2014 Kennedy half dollars return to the original sculpt of President John F. Kennedy modeled by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts in December 1963 and introduced on the half dollar in early 1964.

Kennedy’s portrait is getting a refresh, just like Coin World. This month we introduce a new layout designed to refresh our monthly publication. Just like the modification’s on Kennedy’s portrait, the changes aren’t drastic, but we hope that they enhance the readability. We’re also starting to add new content designed to present different perspectives on our hobby, including a Q&A where I’ll chat with people about their journey in numismatics. The coming months will see a column dedicated to coin investing (from a unique perspective) and we’ll continue to make adjustments to our layout to help us make Coin World the best it can be.

Feedback from readers continues to be a key component to keeping our publication fresh. That’s why we get out of our offices and meet collectors, dealers and scholars, and see how people are interacting with our hobby. It keeps us connected and improves our products.

How are we doing? If you’re at the ANA show, drop by and say hello or send me an email (sroach@coinworld.com) and let me know.