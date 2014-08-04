Sites of two World's Fair of Money shows on ANA meeting agenda

Items related to the locations of two upcoming World’s Fair of Money conventions are on the agenda of an American Numismatic Association Board of Governors open session and town hall meeting set for Aug. 9 at the 2014 World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.



The board will select the site of the 2018 World’s Fair of Money from five finalists — Atlanta, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. — and hear a proposal to return the convention to Chicago in 2019, when the Chicago Coin Club will be celebrating its 100th anniversary.



The Chicago area is currently in the midst of hosting three straight World’s Fair of Money conventions between 2013 and 2015.



The 2016 convention will be held in Anaheim, Calif., and Denver will host the 2017 edition.



The board of governors will also vote to adopt the 2014–2015 Strategic Plan, and hear an update from its Audit Committee on the audited financial report for the fiscal year that ended on Oct. 31, 2013.



See the full meeting agenda here.



The meeting will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Room 6 of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. It will be broadcast live on the ANA website and World's Fair of Money website. A replay will be available immediately following the meeting.



The town hall portion of the meeting will be held immediately upon conclusion of the open meeting. Members who cannot attend in person may submit questions in advance by email to feedback@money.org, tweet them to @ANAcoins, or leave a question on the ANA Facebook page.