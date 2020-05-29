ANA World's Fair of Money still on August schedule

As circumstances regarding public activities remain unpredictable, the American Numismatic Association is staying the course and continuing to plan for the annual World’s Fair of Money, scheduled for Aug. 4 to 8 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The ANA continues to work with the authorities at the show site. The status of the 2020 event remains fluid and depends on the action of several governing bodies. City of Pittsburgh officials are following guidelines provided by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. No directive issued from the governor’s office directly addresses summer convention center activities or other large public gatherings or provides a timeline for relaxation of current restrictions.

“This show will not look like a typical World’s Fair of Money,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. Some changes to the convention could include a bourse floor that is more spread out to conform to social distancing guidelines, presentations moved to a virtual format, and protective supplies provided, such as hand sanitizer, masks and digital thermometers.

“As each day passes, the country continues to adjust and adapt better to the virus,” said ANA President Steve Ellsworth. “Restrictions continue to be eased and each day the status of the show improves. Many dealers, exhibitors and members are still registering to attend the show and our first priority in planning for this event is the health and safety of our members.”

The association will closely monitor COVID-19 developments, both locally and nationally, and will keep the public informed with any updates. If the ANA is unable to move forward with the World’s Fair of Money, all payments by exhibitors, dealers and members to the ANA will be fully refunded or credited toward the 2021 World’s Fair of Money.

