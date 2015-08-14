Day 3 at ANA: Rarities Night excites, Papal Visit Medals available
- Published: Aug 14, 2015, 10 AM
Just as we did on Tuesday, and then again on Wednesday, Coin World has numerous sets of eyes on the ANA's 2015 World's Fair of Money Wednesday, and you can keep track of all the action right here.
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