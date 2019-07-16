ANA World's Fair of Money medal celebrates bridges

The American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, to be hosted in Pittsburgh Aug. 8 to 12, will be commemorated with a medal designed by medallic artist Jamie Franki with the theme “The City of Bridges.”

The American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, to be hosted at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Aug. 8 to 12, will be commemorated with a medal designed by medallic artist Jamie Franki.

The artist has designed a medal with the theme “The City of Bridges.” Situated at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers, Pittsburgh’s unique geographic location earned it the distinction of having more bridges than any other city in the world — 446.

The obverse of the World’s Fair of Money medal features a stylized rendering of Pittsburgh’s iconic Andy Warhol Bridge as a backdrop to a flock of birds in flight. “Symbolizing our freedom to convene together in a group, the flock breathes life into and adds additional depth and movement to the static and geometric depiction of the bridge,” according to the ANA. The reverse features a “circle of bridges” motif containing the AMERICAN NUMISMATIC ASSOCIATION and information about the convention and event dates. The names of Pittsburgh’s three rivers are included.

Medals are available in bronze in a 1.5-inch version with black and gold drape for $22.50, or a 2.75-inch version for $70; or as a two-medal set, featuring 1.5-inch versions in bronze and silver, for $155.

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To order a medal visit money.org/wfm/convention-medal. For large quantity orders, call 800-514-2646. Collectible pre-orders are not available for pickup at the show. Collectibles will be mailed after Aug. 30.

An emeritus associate professor of illustration at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Franki has enjoyed a long consultative relationship with the ANA, for whom he has designed and sculpted several World’s Fair of Money and National Money Show medals.

Franki got his start in numismatic art as a designer in the United States Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program. In 2005, his American Bison 5-cent coin reverse design was selected for a six-month minting. This nickel garnered a Coin of the Year Award as the Most Popular World Coin of 2005. In January of 2006, his Jefferson 5-cent coin obverse design began its long-term run gracing America’s new and historic forward-facing circulation coin.