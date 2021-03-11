ANA website offers silver commemoratives online resource

A new online resource created by the American Numismatic Association is devoted to the early silver commemoratives (1892 to 1954) of the U.S. Mint.

According to the ANA, detailed images and information are included, as are details about the broader historical context for each of the 50 coins included in the series.

“Commemorative coins exist to familiarize people with a specific event, person or place in history,” said Rod Gillis, ANA education director. “They are excellent teaching tools. U.S. commemorative coins are really a window into our culture. Some of the coins remind us of things that we should be very proud of while others relate events that have fallen into disfavor. They are a perfect reflection of our society.”

The classic commemorative online tool can be viewed at money.org/commemorative-coins. The sections of the page are arranged chronologically, beginning with the World’s Columbian Exposition half dollar of 1892 and 1893 and concluding with the Carver/Washington half dollar of 1951 to 1954.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter