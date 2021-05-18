ANA transfers Money Talks programs to eLearning Academy webinars

The ANA’s eLearning Academy will stream Money Talks sessions from the canceled National Money Show daily from May 24 to June 1.

The American Numismatic Association is turning the March cancellation of its National Money Show into an educational opportunity. The “Money Talks” program scheduled for that show will be available instead through the ANA’s eLearning Academy.

The 30- to 45-minute programs will be streamed from May 24 through June 1. The programs are free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required at https://info.money.org/elearning.

All sessions start at 10 a.m. Mountain Time and include:

Strategies to Dispose of Your Collection – May 24 (instructor Rod Gillis)

Is Anything Ever Really New? Coin & Currency Déjà Vu over Two Millennia – May 25 (instructor Hans H. Liu, M.D.)

Proof Walking Liberty Half Dollars: One of the Most Underappreciated & Undervalued Series in Numismatics – May 26 (instructor Ralph Wetterhahn)

Overstrikes: Politics, Economics and Damnatio Memoriae on Byzantine Coins – May 27 (instructor Alex Magnolia)

Coins Melted to Manufacture War Material – May 28 (instructor William Myers)

Oh, No It Ain’t! – May 29 (instructor Sam Gelberd)

Dr. Lewis Feuchtwanger & the Numismatic Legacy of His Tokens – May 31 (instructor Brad Seidel)

Colonial Currency: German East Africa – June 1 (instructor Doug Mudd)

The ANA eLearning Academy plans to offer free virtual courses to replace sessions cancelled with Summer Seminar. The programs will run June 19 to 24 and June 26 to July 1, coinciding with the original Summer Seminar weeks. The schedule is not final, but the ANA promises topics will appeal to a broad range of collector interests, with some of the hobby’s most renowned numismatists conducting the lessons.

ANA eLearning Academy webinars are made possible by Greysheet, the Official ANA eLearning Academy partner.

