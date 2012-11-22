ANA to participate in Houston show

The American Numismatic Association will participate in the Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 Money Show of the Southwest in Houston, show officials report.

The ANA will exhibit a selection of its numismatic rarities during the show, according to the show sponsor.

Among the coins to be on exhibit courtesy of the ANA is an 1804 Draped Bust dollar and a 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, plus other coins and paper money rarities not often seen in Texas, according to show sponsors.

The ANA’s coins will join rarities previously arranged for exhibit, including a copper-alloy 1943-S Lincoln cent and the “finest” electrotype (copy) 1804 dollar.

The Money Show of the Southwest will be held in Hall E of the George R. Brown Convention Center. The normal show hours have been extended by two hours on Friday evening to allow individuals who work in downtown Houston to visit the show before going home for the evening.

The dates of the show are: Nov. 29, dealer setup from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and open to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Nov. 30 open to public from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; and December 1, open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Other activities and attractions are planned, including:

• Multimillion dollar auction will be held in association with the show by Heritage Auctions (www.HA.com). The auction sessions will be held on Thursday evening and Friday afternoon and evening.

• More than 300 dealers will be on hand to buy and sell a variety of numismatic items.

• Grading services ANACS, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and Professional Coin Grading Service will be available to accept submissions.

• For children under the age of 17, admission is free and special events will be arranged for them on Saturday. Children will be permitted to grab a handful of coins from a “treasure chest” of coins from all over the world.

• Competitive and noncompetitive exhibits will be on display.

Admission for adults costs $3 per person. ¦