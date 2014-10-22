ANA to offer seminars at January 2015 FUN convention in Orlando

The American Numismatic Association School of Numismatics will offer a pair of educational two-day courses held in conjunction with the 60th Annual Florida United Numismatists Convention.

"Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins" and "Introduction to Counterfeit Detection of United States Coins" will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 6 to 7, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel, 9700 International Drive, Orlando. The 60th annual FUN Convention begins Jan. 8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

"We are delighted to bring these seminars to the Sunshine State, and we appreciate FUN's ongoing support of the ANA's educational mission," said Susan McMillan, ANA Education Project Manager.

The ANA conducts numerous educational seminars each year on a wide range of subjects, with the majority occurring during the association's annual two-week-long Summer Seminar, held on the campus of Colorado College, adjacent to the ANA's headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo. The ANA also holds seminars at several conventions every year, including those operated by the ANA.

Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins

According to the ANA, participants in the grading fundamentals class will learn how U.S. coins should be graded, according to the latest ANA and market standards, in this seminar taught by Rod Gillis, ANA numismatic educator; Mike Ellis, ANA governor and variety specialist, Mike Ellis Rare Coins; and Bill Fivaz, co-author of The Cherrypickers' Guide to Rare Coin Varieties.

The ANA notes that the seminar emphasizes the fundamental principles of grading circulated U.S. coins, including the history and evolution of grading standards, analysis of a coin's focal points, technical and market grading, how to determine initial signs of wear and evaluating surface marks, strike, luster and eye appeal.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, January 6 to 7, 2015

Tuition: $248 for ANA and FUN members; $208 ANA Life Members; $348 for nonmembers.

Register: Online at money.org/events/SeminarsAtFun2015.

Questions: Call 719-482-9865 or email seminars@money.org

Introduction to Counterfeit Detection of United States Coins

According to the ANA, "In two days of intensive hands-on study, students will learn how to detect counterfeit and altered coins commonly seen in the marketplace today."

All types and denominations of U.S. coins will be discussed, with genuine and counterfeit specimens present for hands-on examination and study, in this seminar taught by Brian Silliman, senior numismatist, Panda America, former grader/authenticator for Numismatic Guaranty Corp., and former authenticator for the ANA Authentication Bureau.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, January 6 to 7, 2015

Tuition: $248 for ANA and FUN members; $208 ANA Life Members; $348 for nonmembers

Register: Online at money.org/events/SeminarsAtFun2015.

Questions: Call 719-482-9865 or email seminars@money.org

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect money and related items. The ANA helps its 26,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of education and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, conventions and seminars. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or go to www.money.org.