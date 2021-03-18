ANA to conduct first Dealer Day prior to World’s Fair of Money

The first Dealer Day offered by the ANA will be held August 9, a day before the start of the 2021 World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois.

A new attraction is on the schedule of events surrounding the upcoming American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money this summer.

The ANA will conduct its first-ever “Dealer Day” on Monday, Aug. 9, immediately prior to the scheduled World’s Fair of Money to be held Aug. 10 to 14. Both events will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

The ANA Dealer Day is not open to the general public. The event will provide numismatic dealers with an opportunity to preview and purchase inventory from available sellers. Dealer Day will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bourse tables for Dealer Day are available to ANA-member dealers at a cost of $250 per table, which includes two personnel per table. Additional personnel spots are available for $125 each. Table availability at Dealer Day is open only to dealers who have purchased a bourse table for the World’s Fair of Money event.

Admission to Dealer Day requires a resale certificate, federal tax ID or tax license, whether to secure a table or gain entry. The cost of admission at the door for non-table holder dealers is $125, while a VIP package is available for $225 that includes early admission to the first day of the World’s Fair of Money.

Representatives from Numismatic Guaranty Corp., the ANA’s official rare coin authentication and grading service, and personnel from Professional Coin Grading Services will be available to accept submissions, but no on-site grading will be done.

Dealer Day attendees will also be able to view lots for the upcoming World’s Fair of Money auctions to be held that week by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions.

Further details about the convention are at the World’s Fair of Money page at the ANA’s website, money.org.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter