ANA Summer Seminar registration deadline approaching

The ANA Summer Seminar will take place in person for the first time in two years in June in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

For the first time in two years, interested collectors and hobbyists have the opportunity to register for a live and in-person American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar, which will be held June 18 to 30 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Billed as “the best numismatic vacation ever,” the seminar offers classes and events covering many different facets of numismatics.

The registration deadline for the Summer Seminar is May 22.

Summer Seminar will take place in two sessions, the first scheduled for June 18 to 23, the second for June 25 to 30.

In late 2021, the ANA announced a move back to in-person learning for its 2022 educational events; the 2020 and 2021 Summer Seminars were canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination cards and masks are not required for the 2022 seminar.

This year’s Summer Seminar will be hosted, as usual, on Colorado College’s campus, adjacent to the ANA’s headquarters.

Session I offers the following classes: Grading United States Coins, Parts 1 and 2; Advanced United States Coin Grading & Problem Coins; Introduction to Counterfeit and Alteration Detection; Detection of Counterfeit World Paper Money; Collecting and Investing in Morgan Dollars: A Comprehensive Approach; Classic Commemorative Coins; Developing a Passion for Liberty Seated Coinage; Collecting United States Type Coins; Coins of the Roman Republic; U.S. Coin Errors and Major Varieties; Introduction to Numismatic Digital Photography; and Creating a Winning Numismatic Exhibit.

Session II classes include the first two courses offered in the first session, in addition to Advanced Counterfeits, Alteration Detection, and Problem Coins; Early American Copper Coinage; Introduction to Medals and Medal Collecting; From the Establishment of the First Mint in the New World to the Birth of the Mexican Republic; Advanced Digital Numismatic Photography for Collectors; An Introduction to Modern World Paper Money and Coins; Tiptoeing Through Dollars: Small-Size One to Innovation Dollars, 1928–2021; World War II Numismatics; Advanced World War II Numismatics; Legacy and Coinage of Father-Son Mint Engravers William and Charles Barber; U.S. Colonial Coins and Currency: A History; Coin Carving 101: Creating the Modern Hobo Nickel; Roman Provincial Coinage; and The Business of Being a Coin Dealer.

A handful of “mini-seminars” will be offered too.

The following will take place on June 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Advanced Numismatic Negotiating Session I; National Bank Notes: The Big Picture; Collecting the Oddball Denominations.

June 20, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.: U.S. Errors.

During Session II, on June 26 and 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., mini-seminars will explore: How United States Currency Was and Is Made; Digital Image Editing for Numismatics: Getting Your Obverses and Reverses Together; Detection of Artificial Toning, Artificial Frosting & Reproofing Surfaces of Coins.

Session II, June 26, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Auction World 101: An Insider’s Perspective.

Other events taking place during Summer Seminar include a brewery tour of Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Ascent on the Cog Railway, a series of “Dinner Talks,” a Young Numismatists benefit auction, the annual library book sale, and graduation banquets.

