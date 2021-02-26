ANA show on track for Aug. 10–14 date in Rosemont

The 2021 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money is on track for this August in suburban Chicago.

The 2021 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money has been given a green light, as the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 has slowed.

The 2020 convention and the ANA’s 2021 National Money Show were both canceled due to the COVID pandemic, as were a number of other conventions worldwide.

According to the ANA, the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois — a suburb of Chicago — announced May 4 that it will resume hosting trade shows and events beginning in July.

According to the ANA, this “is great news for those hoping to attend the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money (WorldsFairOfMoney.com), Aug. 10–14.”

“The convention center, one of the largest such facilities in the U.S., plans to reopen with the health and safety of attendees top of mind, which likely means adhering to social distancing, wearing masks and establishing disinfecting protocols,” the ANA said in a May 6 press release. “The convention center has not yet indicated whether limits will be placed on the number of people allowed in the event facility at one time.”

To adhere to safety protocols, the ANA currently is limiting the number of dealer tables to 300, to allow for appropriate distancing between booths. Once the bourse is sold out, dealers will be placed on a wait list. In the event that COVID conditions improve and protocols are relaxed, the ANA may increase the number of dealer tables to 500.

Produced by the nonprofit ANA, the annual World’s Fair of Money is considered the biggest week of the year for collectors of coins, paper money, tokens and medals. The event traditionally features expansive educational forums led by notable speakers sharing their numismatic expertise; exhibits of rare treasures from private collectors and the ANA’s Money Museum; hundreds of dealers buying and selling numismatic items in all price ranges; and major auctions by Heritage Auctions (HA.com) and Stack’s Bowers Galleries (StacksBowers.com). A first-ever “Dealer Day” will be held immediately before the show on Aug. 9.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter