ANA show features dealers bourse, notable exhibits, educational forums

Numerous numismatic rarities will be exhibited at the 2022 World’s Fair of Money, including top collections of 20-cent pieces and a 1787 Fugio copper hub trial piece.

The American Numismatic Association is encouraging attendees to its World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, in August, to make reservations with “special discount room rates.”

Booking information is available on the convention’s website (money.org).

The Chicago Coin Club hosts the ANA World’s Fair of Money in the suburb of Rosemont.

A press release published by the ANA claims that more than $100 million worth of numismatic inventory and more than 500 dealers will be available to attendees.

Two hotels offer special rates to convention goers. The host hotel, the Hyatt Regency O’Hare, offers single/double rooms for $229 and the Hilton Rosemont/Chicago O’Hare offers single/double rooms for $242, triple rooms for $260, and quads for $285. Visitors can take advantage of the discounted lodging rate until July 19. Interested collectors and other prospective visitors can find more information at https://www.money.org/worldsfairofmoney.

The ANA’s Museum Showcase will feature numerous significant American numismatic rarities, including a 1787 Fugio copper hub trial piece, a Class III 1804 Draped Bust dollar, a 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, paper money errors from the Bebee Collection, California pioneer gold coins donated to the ANA by Carlson Chambliss, wrong composition 1943 and 1944 Lincoln cents, and top registry sets of 20-cent coins from the Black Cat Collection, courtesy of Legend Numismatics. Multiple pieces from the Baker-Manley Collection of George Washington medals, as well as artifacts and treasure recovered from the wreck of the SS Central America will also be exhibited at the show.

The Baker-Manley Collection of Numismatic Washingtonia was formed over the course of more than a century. William S. Baker assembled a large collection of hundreds of prints, books and more than 1,100 medals depicting Washington in the 19th century, donating his collection to the Historical Society of Pennsylvania after he died in 1897. In 1885, Baker published Medallic Portraits of Washington, regarded as the standard reference on the subject for more than a century.

The collection remained with the Historical Society of Pennsylvania until 2019 when Dwight Manley, a life member and patron of the ANA, purchased more than 900 objects from the Baker Collection.

Numerous artifacts recovered from the wreck of the SS Central America will be exhibited by the California Gold Marketing Group and Holabird Western Americana Collections at booth #1926.

The Central America was a sidewheel steamer that, carrying millions of dollars worth of gold recently mined in California, sank in a hurricane off the coast of the Carolinas. More than 1,000 artifacts recovered from the wreck have been consigned to Holabird Western Americana Collections, which is exhibiting some of the items jointly with the California Gold Marketing Group. A set of keys with a brass name plate, belonging to the ship’s purser; a pair of jeans that may have been made by Levi Strauss; and a daguerreotype metal plate photograph of an unidentified young woman, christened the “Mona Lisa of the Deep,” will be included in the exhibit.

Re-enactors Dennis Boggs and Patrick Emmet McBride will be at the show in character as Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin if visitors would like to meet and snap a photo.

The show opens Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 1:00 p.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m. From Aug. 17 to 19, the show opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.; the show opens at the same time on Saturday, Aug. 20, but closes at 4 p.m.

Admission will cost $10 per day, but is free on Saturday and free for ANA members and children 12 and under.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter