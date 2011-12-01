ANA sets April 15-21 for 2012 event

“Change In Money: Cowries to Credit Cards” is the theme for the American Numismatic Association’s 2012 National Coin Week, April 15 to 21.

In celebration of National Coin Week, the ANA will host a variety of fun, education-based activities, both online and at the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. Events and activities will focus on how money has changed over the years and the innovations that have allowed those changes to occur.

“Money has gone through some amazing changes in its history,” said Andy Dickes, ANA National Coin Week coordinator. “Where we exchanged cowry shells for goods and services thousands of years ago, today we swipe a plastic card or use PayPal. From the first coins and paper money to the steam coin press and polymer notes, the transformation of money is a fascinating journey.”

Activities and resources for the 89th annual National Coin Week include:

? A video scavenger hunt for gold coins and other prizes. Collectors will receive a weekly video clue via the ANA’s YouTube page and website for a numismatic object to collect.

? A club trivia challenge where ANA member clubs compete for prizes and bragging rights by knowing the most about innovations in money.

? A promotional kit for clubs with educational materials, buttons, bookmarks and more.

? An open house at the Money Museum, scheduled for April 20, which will include free admission, activities for children and adults, and the minting of the 2012 National Coin Week medalet in the museum’s Mini-Mint.

? The opening of a new museum exhibit, “The History of Money,” on April 12.

? A variety of promotional information on www.money.org, including a sample press release, proclamation, interactive flyer and Money Museum exhibit panels.

More information on National Coin Week will be made available in the coming weeks. For more information or to request club promotional materials, visit the ANA’s website at www.money.org, email ncw@money.org or telephone the ANA at 719-482-9814. ¦