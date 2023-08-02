ANA selects two for annual numismatist recognition

The American Numismatic Association is recognizing longtime collector and numismatic author Roger W. Burdette as Numismatist of the Year and 17-year-old collector Kevin Lester as Young Numismatist of the Year.

A former member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, Burdette started collecting by filling holes in coin folders with pocket change and searching coin rolls.

In the 1970s, he pioneered accurate, high-quality photography, and by the 1990s he started to specialize in numismatic research and writing, which led to his discovery of several U.S. pattern pieces.

A prolific author, he has published over 90 research articles, contributed to publications such as The Numismatist and Coin World, and written several books, including the three-part Renaissance of American Coinage series and A Guide Book of Peace Dollars. Burdette is a member of the Rittenhouse Society and was on Coin World’s 2021 list of the Most Influential People in Numismatics. Burdette is to be recognized at the upcoming ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.

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The Young Numismatist of the Year award honors young collectors for outstanding contributions to the hobby and industry. This award is limited to members of the ANA under the age of 18. The 2023 Young Numismatist of the Year is Kevin Lester, who was formally recognized at the ANA Summer Seminar this year.

According to the ANA, Lester has developed strong leadership skills that have earned him a position as an officer in the Colorado Springs Coin Club. He is an ardent volunteer, having assisted with the 2017 ANA World’s Fair of Money, the 2022 National Money Show, the YN Benefit Auction at the ANA Summer Seminar, and several local coin shows in Colorado Springs.

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