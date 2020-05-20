ANA selects new director of development and membership
- Published: May 20, 2020, 8 AM
The American Numismatic Association has a new director of development and membership. Donna Frater, formerly the association’s manager of development, will replace departing membership director Cary Hardy, who has taken a position with another organization.
In her new expanded role, Frater will oversee ANA fund development, membership and the club/district representative program.
Before joining ANA in 2017, Frater served as director of individual giving at Care & Share Food Bank for five years. She is a graduate of Truman State University with a BFA in Visual Communications.
“Donna has a passion for customer service and I know our members will love working with her,” said ANA executive director Kim Kiick. “She is an idea person and I look forward to the contributions she will make in these vital ANA programs.”
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