ANA selects new director of development and membership

Donna Frater is named the director of development and membership for the ANA.

The American Numismatic Association has a new director of development and membership. Donna Frater, formerly the association’s manager of development, will replace departing membership director Cary Hardy, who has taken a position with another organization.

In her new expanded role, Frater will oversee ANA fund development, membership and the club/district representative program.

Before joining ANA in 2017, Frater served as director of individual giving at Care & Share Food Bank for five years. She is a graduate of Truman State University with a BFA in Visual Communications.

“Donna has a passion for customer service and I know our members will love working with her,” said ANA executive director Kim Kiick. “She is an idea person and I look forward to the contributions she will make in these vital ANA programs.”

