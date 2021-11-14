ANA selects CNG for National Money Show online auction
- Published: Nov 14, 2021, 12 PM
Classical Numismatic Group, LLC is the auction firm selected to conduct the American Numismatic Association’s official auction in conjunction with the National Money Show being held at the Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 10 to 12.
CNG’s bid was the only submission for consideration by the ANA board in an Oct. 5 executive session.
The auction date is not yet announced, but lot viewing will be available at the show.
The CNG auction will be conducted online only. The first part of the auction will be the sale of the Ken Bressett Collection of Roman coinage. Bressett, now editor emeritus of A Guide Book of United States Coins and formerly its longtime editor, was careful not to collect anything featured in the “Red Book,” to avoid any conflict of interest, according to CNG managing director Mike Gasvoda. Bressett’s Roman coinage collection will comprise 300 to 350 lots.
Bressett’s ANA membership includes terms on the ANA Board of Governors, and as ANA president from 1995 to 1997.
“We are thrilled to be conducting an official ANA auction and hope that this is the first of many,” says Gasvoda. “As an ANA member for more than 40 years, it gives me great pleasure to be a part of furthering the mission of the Association.”
To consign items with CNG for the National Money Show auction, collectors can contact Gasvoda at mike@cngcoins.com. CNG was also selected to conduct an official ANA auction at the Phoenix National Money Show in 2023.
The National Money Show offers collectors access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory, exhibits of rare and historical treasures, and educational programming. The show is hosted by the nonprofit Colorado Springs-based American Numismatic Association, encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items.
For information, call 719-632-2646 or visit money.org.
