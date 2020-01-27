ANA selects CCG firms as official grading and conservation services

US Coins

Numismatic Guaranty Co., Numismatic Conservation Services, and Paper Money Guaranty continue as the ANA’s Official Grading and Conservation Services.

Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

The American Numismatic Association renewed an agreement with three numismatic firms that are part of Certified Collectibles Group, including Numismatic Guaranty Co., to serve as the ANA’ exclusive Official Grading and Conservation Services, according to an announcement on NGC’s website July 12.

The three firms, per the announcement, “will continue to provide educational content for the ANA’s The Numismatist magazine as well as instructors for ANA educational programs, including the ANA Summer Seminar.”

The three CCG firms are NGC, Numismatic Conservation Services, and Paper Money Guaranty.

The relationship between the ANA and these firms affords ANA members a $15 discount on a first-time membership in NGC, NCS, and PMG.

Numismatic Guaranty Co. was selected as the ANA’s Official Coin Grading Service in 1995 and has remained its official grading service since; NCS was selected as the organization’s Official Conservation Service in 2000; and PMG became the ANA’s Official Paper Money Grading Service in 2007.

