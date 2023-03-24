ANA seeks submissions from young ANA writers for literary awards

Young Numismatists are encouraged to send submissions by April 1 to compete for the American Numismatic Association’s annual YN Literary Awards.

The American Numismatic Association is seeking submissions through April 1 for the organization’s annual Young Numismatist Literary Awards.

The awards were established to encourage young writers in three age groups, all of whom will compete for cash awards and numismatic books.

Submissions are to be considered by a panel of numismatic experts including Bill Fivaz, co-author of the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Coin Varieties and founder of the Original Hobo Nickel Society; Mitch Sanders, a former member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee; and multi-book author Kenneth E. Bressett, editor emeritus for A Guidebook of United States Coins, commonly called the “Red Book.”

To compete in this year’s competition, participants must be ANA members. Submitted articles will focus on a numismatic topic of the competitor’s choice.

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Complete eligibility requirements follow:

➤ Bill Fivaz Young Numismatist Literary Award, Ages: 8 to 12: Article should display basic knowledge of a numismatic topic. Creativity and original conclusions are encouraged. Suggested length: 450 to 900 words.

➤ Q. David Bowers Young Numismatist Literary Award, Ages: 13 to 17. Article should display advanced knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are encouraged. A bibliographic list of sources is recommended, but not required. Suggested length: 900 to 1,800 words.

➤ Kenneth E. Bressett Young Numismatist Literary Award, Ages 18 to 22. Article should display in-depth knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are required, as is a bibliographic list of sources. Inclusion of charts, graphs, tables or other illustrations is encouraged. Suggested length: 1,800 to 3,600 words.

Guidelines for Submissions

When submitting articles:

➤ Provide ANA-member number, category of submission and contact information (email, phone number and address) on the first page.

➤ Include author’s name and award category in the file name.

➤ Submissions are accepted in Microsoft Word or PDF format only.

➤ Up to three submissions per author are allowed.

➤ Submissions previously published in The Numismatist will not be accepted.

Award Structure

The following prizes will be awarded in each of the age categories:

➤ First Place, certificate and $500 cash prize, plus a $500 voucher to help build a personal library of numismatic books produced by Whitman Publishing. (International winners will be required to pay book shipping costs.)

➤ Second Place, certificate, plus a $200 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.

➤ Third Place, certificate, plus a $100 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.

Completed entries should be emailed to sstewart@money.org.

For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit money.org online.

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