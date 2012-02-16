US Coins
ANA seeks presenters for May show in Denver
- Published: Feb 16, 2012, 7 PM
Proposals to present Numismatic Theater programs during the American Numismatic Association’s National Money Show May 10 to 12 in Denver are being accepted by the ANA through March 2.
ANA members are encouraged to share their ideas and research with fellow hobbyists by delivering a Numismatic Theater presentation during the show at the Colorado Convention Center.
Numismatic Theatre consists of 30- to 45-minute presentations on a wide range of topics. It gives collectors a chance to share their expertise with fellow hobbyists, according to the ANA.
A videographer will be on hand to record most presentations; talks should be accompanied by digital images or slides.
Collectors interested in giving a Numismatic Theater presentation can download a proposal form at www.nationalmoneyshow.com (select the “Education and Family Activities” tab).
Proposals can be sent by fax to 719-634-4085, by email to mcmillan@money.org or by mail to American Numismatic Association, Attn: Education Department, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
The Denver National Money Show is open to the public from 10 a.m. 5:30 p.m. May 10 and 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12. Admission costs $6 for adults and is free for ANA members and children 12 and under. For more details about the show, go to www.nationalmoneyshow.com. ¦
