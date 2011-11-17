ANA seeks nominees for 2012 service awards

The deadline is Nov. 30 for American Numismatic Association members to nominate candidates for 2012 service awards, including the awards for the Numismatist of the Year and the Farran Zerbe Memorial Award.

Nominations must be received in writing at ANA headquarters, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Details about the awards can be found on the ANA’s website, www.money.org, by clicking the Membership tab and then the Awards link.

All the awards for which ANA member nominations are being sought are:

• Farran Zerbe Memorial Award — the ANA’s highest honor, this is to recognize numerous years of outstanding, dedicated service to collecting.

• Medal of Merit — awarded to individuals who have dedicated several years of service to the hobby and to the ANA.

• Glenn Smedley Memorial Award — to honor those whose volunteer service to the ANA has been invaluable.

• Lifetime Achievement Award — to honor an individual, family, firm or judicial entity for contributions to the field of numismatics.

• Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture — to honor artists of medallic sculpture.

• Adna G. Wilde Award of Excellence — awarded to an ANA member who has helped further the organization’s educational mission.

• Harry J. Forman Dealer of the Year Award — to honor professional numismatists for their dedication to the organization and to the hobby.

• Exemplary Service Award — given to individuals, clubs, corporations or other entities that have performed great services for the ANA.

• Adult Adviser of the Year — given to an individual who shows outstanding mentoring abilities toward Young Numismatics.

• Young Numismatist of the Year — this award is given to a numismatist under the age of 23 who excels in producing exhibits, presentations and articles, who is active in volunteer service and numismatic research. Personal achievements are also part of the criteria. Nominees will be asked to submit an application for review.

For questions about the service awards, contact Ann Rahn, ANA executive assistant, by email at rahn@money.org or by telephone at (719) 482-9838. ¦