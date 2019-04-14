The American Numismatic Association is seeking Money Talks speakers for the Aug. 13 to 17 World's Fair of Money in Rosemont , Illinois.

The American Numismatic Association is seeking speakers to present programs on a wide range of numismatic topics during the organization’s World’s Fair of Money Aug. 13 to 17 in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont.

According to association officials, those interested in giving a Money Talks presentation should submit an online proposal at www.money.org/numismatic-events/money-talks.

Proposals are due no later than May 15.

The informative 30- to 45-minute presentations are presented by some of the hobby’s most noted authorities and allow collectors to share their expertise with the numismatic community.

Presentations from previous shows include “Siege Notes: The Currency of War,” “Strategies to Dispose of Your Collection” and “Curious Currency of the World.”

Money Talks presentations should be accompanied with digital images. Speakers should arrive 15 minutes prior to their presentation to set up.

Contact Sam Gelberd, the ANA’s numismatic educator, at (719) 482-9846 for additional information.

Proposals can be submitted online, emailed to sgelberd@money.org, or mailed to:

The American Numismatic Association, Attn: Education Department, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

