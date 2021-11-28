ANA seeking Money Talks proposals for August show

The ANA is accepting proposals for Money Talks presentations to be delivered at the World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, in August.

The American Numismatic Association wants its members to submit their proposals for Money Talks presentations for its August 2022 World’s Fair of Money.

Money Talks presentations are 30- to 45-minute talks given at the ANA’s shows, the World’s Fair of Money and National Money Show, by some of the hobby’s foremost experts. The presentations cover a wide range of topics.

The “proposal window” for Money Talks presentations opened after the ANA National Money Show, which was hosted in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in March. Proposals will be accepted until April 30, after which the schedule will be set.

No proposals were submitted before the National Money Show, according to Sam Gelberd, numismatic educator at the ANA.

From 14 to 16 Money Talks presentations are usually scheduled, and more proposals are usually received for Money Talks presentations at World’s Fairs of Money than for National Money Shows.

Proposals must be submitted by April 30 and “should be accompanied by digital images,” per the ANA press release. The ANA’s World’s Fair of Money will take place Aug. 16 to 20 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, in suburban Chicago. The Money Talks presentations will be delivered on Aug. 18 and 19.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter