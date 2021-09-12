ANA seeking bids from auction firms

The American Numismatic Association is welcoming bids from businesses seeking to be ANA-sanctioned official auctioneers at its national shows and in online sales. Sept. 29 is the deadline to apply.

The American Numismatic Association is seeking bids from numismatic auction firms to conduct one or more official auctions as part of the ANA’s National Money Show and World’s Fair of Money, as well as associated online auctions.

Kim Kiick, ANA executive director, said the association is exploring options to change its auction format, to encourage additional auctioneers to participate. All proposals will be considered, including bids for single, small auctions and multi-year live and virtual auctions. For example, the ANA states that an auctioneer could submit a bid to conduct a paper money sale at the 2022 National Money Show or, alternatively, auctions of paper money and U.S. coins for both the 2022 and 2023 National Money Show.

Other possibilities include multiple live auctions dedicated to a single firm each night of an ANA show, virtual auctions that might occur within 30 days of an ANA show, or ANA-sanctioned online auctions to occur anytime throughout the year.

In addition to offering opportunities for firms to host “An Official ANA Auction,” the ANA also will consider multi-year bids to act as the exclusive “Official Auctioneer of the ANA.”

ANA contracts with Heritage and Stack’s Bowers Galleries as “Official Auctioneers” expired at the conclusion of the 2021 World’s Fair of Money auctions. A contract with Kagin’s as “Official Auctioneers” of the National Money Show ended in 2021 as well.

Upcoming 2022 ANA conventions include the National Money Show, March 10 to 12 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois, Aug. 16 to 20. The 2023 National Money Show is scheduled for March 2 to 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, while the 2023 World’s Fair of Money will be hosted in Pittsburgh Aug. 8 to 12.

Auction organizations interested in submitting a bid must do so by 5 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, to the ANA’s audit firm. (Faxed bids will not be accepted.) Requests for bids, rules and general presentation documents, promotional considerations, and a sample auction agreement should be directed to auctionRFP@money.org. Bids will be considered by the ANA’s Board of Governors during an October 2021 executive session meeting.

