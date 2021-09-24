ANA’s major award goes to Texas dealer Mike Fuljenz

Mike Fuljenz is the recipient of the 2023 Chester L. Krause Memorial Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor conferred by the American Numismatic Association.

Mike Fuljenz, “an unflagging promoter of numismatics,” is the recipient of the 2023 Chester L. Krause Memorial Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor conferred by the American Numismatic Association.

“The Beaumont, Texas, resident has devoted much of his energy over the past four decades to collectors and dealers who have been victims of numismatic fraud, combating counterfeits in the marketplace and assisting law enforcement agencies in solving numismatic crimes,” states the ANA. “He has worked diligently to educate novice collectors on how to make smart purchases and has served as an expert numismatic consultant to several state and federal agencies, including the Texas Attorney General, the U.S. Mint, U.S. Postal Service, and the Federal Trade Commission.”

The foundation of Fuljenz’s numismatic career was laid in his early 1960s childhood, when his grandfather began rewarding him with coins for A’s.

In 1981, Fuljenz joined the ANA and soon became an authenticator and grader at ANACS, which was the ANA-owned grading service at that time, and he continued to serve the association afterwards in a volunteer capacity, teaching grading and counterfeit-detection courses for 20 years at the organization’s popular Summer Seminar — mentoring numerous collectors he met there.

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In 1994 Fuljenz became president of Universal Coin and Bullion, beginning a 29-year tenure that continues today. Along the way, he’s managed to host a 20-year numismatic radio show, write six award-winning books, author the bimonthly “Market Report” column for COINage magazine, and contribute to articles in a host of national publications. The Numismatic Literary Guild has recognized him with more than 60 NLG awards since 1986.

Fuljenz serves on numerous boards.

“A longtime philanthropist, Fuljenz has donated generously to the ANA in support of membership recruitment, young numismatists, award programs, and the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, along with gifting to many other nonprofits close to his heart,” the ANA states.

The Krause award was formerly called the Farran Zerbe Memorial Award. It was renamed in 2021.

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