ANA's Coins for As program seeks funding assistance

The ANA could receive a matching grant to benefit the Coins for As youth program, but funds must be received by Oct. 20.

The American Numismatic Association’s Coins for As program is a pivotal program that has introduced thousands of students nationwide to the joys of coin collecting. History, culture and art can each be more fully appreciated paired with a coin’s unique story.

The premise is easy: Students under age 18 (including homeschoolers) who earn three or more A grades per marking period in school can receive a free collectible world coin and a free one-year Young Numismatist membership to the ANA, the world’s biggest coin club.

They’ll also get their own Young Numismatist newsletter, exciting online auctions designed just for Young Numismatists (bid with “funny money”), access to interactive games and downloadable activities, and a plethora of online educational resources such as videos, virtual exhibits, blogs, podcasts, and tips on how to get started collecting. It’s a great way to connect for young collectors.

This year, the ANA has the potential to receive a matching grant to use towards the continued development of the Coins for As program. Time is limited on the opportunity, though. Donor funds must be received by Friday, Oct. 20 to qualify. Interested parties are invited to support the endeavor, whose goal is to raise $10,000 to benefit future Young Numismatists.

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To contribute to the cause, visit info.money.org/CoinsForAs, call 800-514-2646 or mail a check (to arrive by Oct. 20) to: ANA Coins for As Fund, 818 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

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