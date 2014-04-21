US Coins

ANA Road Show to exhibit 1913 nickel and 1804 dollar in Denver

  • By Staff

  • Published: Apr 21, 2014, 9 AM

The American Numismatic Association will exhibit the McDermott-Bebee 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin and the Class III Idler-Bebee 1804 Draped Bust dollar when the ANA Road Show makes its next stop at the Denver Coin Expo, May 9 to 11.

The Denver Coin Expo takes place at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., in Denver. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain Time Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 11.

For more information, go to rockymtnexpos.com.

To learn more about the ANA Road Show, go to Money.org/ANARoadShow.

