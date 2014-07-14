$5 million pair of rare coins to visit MSNS show in November

The McDermott/Bebee specimen is one of five 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coins that were struck under mysterious circumstances at the Philadelphia Mint. The coins were unknown until 1920 when all five were displayed at an American Numismatic Association convention.

The Class III Idler/Bebee specimen of 1804 Draped Bust dollar, one of six known struck in the 1850s, was donated to the ANA by Aubrey and Adeline Bebee in 1991.

Two numismatic rarities that, combined, are worth approximately $5 million will be on display at the Michigan State Numismatic Society's annual Fall Convention and Coin Show, held Nov. 28 to Nov. 30 at the Macomb Community College Expo Center in Warren, Mich.



The American Numismatic Association Road Show will be on hand at the show with an 1804 Draped Bust dollar and a 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent piece.



In a 2013 press release, the ANA called the 1804 Draped Bust dollar, “The King of U.S. Coins.” There are 15 known examples, six of which are of the Class III variety that ANA possesses, according to PCGS CoinFacts.

No U.S. dollars dated 1804 actually were struck in that year. Class I specimens were struck circa 1834 to 1835 as diplomatic gifts (eight known), while Class II (unique) and III pieces (six known) were struck during the 1850s for collectors.

The ANA’s 1913 Liberty nickel, meanwhile, is one of five known examples dated 1913 with the iconic “V” reverse.



The MSNS is looking to raise money in order to cover the display's $10,000 worth of travel and security expenses.



“MSNS is seeking sponsors for this great event so that it can maintain the tradition of free show activities and events,” a letter to MSNS members from President Julianna Wostyn and sponsorship committee chair Dr. John Chirco reads. “Your generous financial support will make it possible to bring these rarities and the once-in-a-lifetime experience to thousands of interested persons and hobbyists: young, older, new and advanced collectors.”



November’s MSNS Fall Convention and Coin Show will be the 59th put on by the organization.



“Attendance at these fall shows generally exceeds 3,000 hobby enthusiasts while MSNS has achieved great success in its mission of promoting the numismatic hobby, youth activities and education,” the letter from Wostyn and Chirco reads.”MSNS offers these shows, the related services and activities at no charge to all who attend."

Keep up to date on all Coin World news and features: