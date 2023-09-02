ANA recognizes contributions of two at ANA convention

Ronald Macfarlane (left) was named Outstanding District Representative and David W. Lange (right) was posthumously awarded with the Burnett Anderson Memorial Award for Excellence in Numismatic Writing by the ANA.

Tennessee collector Ronald Macfarlane was recognized Aug. 10 during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh as Outstanding District Representative.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the 81-year-old Macfarlane has been an ANA member since 2010 and served as a district representative for the state of Tennessee.

Macfarlane collects U.S. half eagles from several early U.S. Branch Mints: Dahlonega in Georgia; Charlotte in North Carolina; Carson City in Nevada; and New Orleans in Louisiana.

According to the ANA, Macfarlane is grateful for the guidance of Grant Campbell, owner of Dalton Gold and Silver Exchange, who he describes as a key mentor who has helped him in the hobby over the past 40 years.

David Lange honored

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On Aug. 11, the late numismatist David W. Lange was recognized with the Burnett Anderson Memorial Award for Excellence in Numismatic Writing.

Lange, who passed away in January 2023 after a long illness, was a published author of several numismatic references and numerous articles, and served as director of numismatic research for Numismatic Guaranty Co.

The Burnett Anderson Memorial Award for Excellence in Numismatic Writing is presented annually to a researcher, author, or journalist in recognition of their body of work.

First conferred posthumously on its namesake in 1999, the award is intended to celebrate quality and integrity in numismatic wordsmithery of every kind.

The recipient is selected in a cooperative process by the ANA, the American Numismatic Society, and the Numismatic Literary Guild.

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