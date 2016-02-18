ANA ready to host Dallas National Money Show

NGC has designed a special grading label for 2016 silver American Eagle bullion coins as a membership incentive for the American Numismatic Association. Limited to 500 pieces, the encapsulations are only available at the March 3 to 5 National Money Show in Dallas.

2016 is the 125th anniversary year for the American Numismatic Association. Part of that celebration includes the National Money Show March 3 to 5 in Dallas and the numismatic education the convention offers.

Staged at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, bourse hours for the convention are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 3 and 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5. General admission costs $8, but is free for all ANA members and children under 12. No admission is charged on March 5. A $2 discount coupon for March 3 and 4 admission is available at www.nationalmoneyshow.com.

As a membership incentive in celebration of its 125th anniversary, the ANA is offering Numismatic Guaranty Corp. certified 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coins encapsulated with a special grading insert, available only at the show and limited to a release of 500. Members can obtain one of the coins by joining the ANA as a platinum member, renewing a current membership for an additional three years, or by making a donation of $125 to the ANA.

The show offers a multitude of educational programs, seminars, and numismatic displays. Heritage Auctions is the official auctioneer for the convention.

Two two-day Technical Series Seminars are scheduled for March 1 and 2 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, 555 S. Lamar. One seminar is dedicated to “Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins.” The second is devoted to “Advanced Grading of U.S. & World Paper Money.”

Money Talks

The following Money Talks numismatic presentations are set for March 4:

?9 a.m. — “The History of the Double Mint Set: 1942-1958” by Leo Frese.

10 a.m. — “The Rise and Fall of Rome’s Money and what it Means for America Today” by Patrick A. Heller.

11 a.m. — “The Untold Story of ‘In God We Trust’ and its Ties to the National Anthem” by Michael Fuljenz.

?Noon — “The Newman Numismatic Portal: A Case Study in Online Numismatic Research” by Leonard Augsburger.

1 p.m. — “Olympic Games: History and Numismatics” by Douglas Mudd.

2 p.m. — “Demystifying VAM Collecting” by John Baumgart.

3 p.m. – “Bringing Numismatics into the Mainstream” by James P. Bevill.

4 p.m. – “An Overview of European Cathedral Medals by Jacques Wiener” by David Schmidt.

The following programs are set for March 5:

9 a.m. — “The Aurum: A New Type of Money in the Nanotechnology Age” by Adam Trexler.

10 a.m. — “Laura Gardin Fraser: Coin Designer, Medalist and Sculptor” by Carl Stang.

11 a.m. — “Smart Coin Conservation” by Alvin L. Stern.

?Noon – “Full Step Jefferson Nickels: Interesting, Collectable and Profitable” by Stephen E. Parker.

1 p.m. — “From Texas to the Moon with John Leonard Riddell” by Michael E. Marotta.

2 p.m. – “My Top Ten Buffalo Nickel Varieties” by David O. Elliott.

3 p.m. – “The Real Value of Money” by Terry Poulos.

ANA Museum Showcase

The ANA Museum Showcase brings to the public an extensive sampling of items from the association’s holdings:

?The famous Bebee collection of paper currency and uncut notes.

Masterpieces of Ancient Numismatics, featuring four dekadrachms of Syracuse designed by two of the most famous coin-engravers, Kimon and Euainetos.

World War Trench Art, focusing on the art created during World War I from the trenches as keepsakes, souvenirs or good luck pieces using coins and battlefield debris, especially spent bullets and artillery shells.

ANA Museum Exhibit

In February 2016 the ANA’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo., unveiled an Olympic exhibit featuring a wide range of numismatic objects produced for the Olympic Games, some dating back to the sixth century B.C.

Rare Syracusan dekadrachms and other early Greek coins along with modern award and participation medals, badges and commemorative coins are on display to highlight the athletic event.