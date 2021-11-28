ANA re-opens library for in-person service

The American Numismatic Association’s Dwight N. Manley Numismatic Library in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is resuming in-person service.

The ANA library was closed in March 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic. When it re-opened March 18, 2021, service was limited and did not include in-person visitations.

Resumed service now permits lending, copying and research without health-related restrictions, according to ANA officials. The facility is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ANA members can again freely access the world’s largest numismatic lending library and its more than 128,000 books, auction catalogs, periodicals and DVDs. The library features resources and materials on subjects that include coins, paper money, tokens, medals, military orders and decorations, and stocks and bonds.

The library offers research services for those with a particular topic of interest in numismatics.

ANA members can check out books to read at their leisure. The public is welcome to browse the materials and read the ANA holdings onsite.

ANA members do not have to go to Colorado Springs to borrow materials from the library. Members can consult the library catalog on their computer and make their selections, which are then sent to them by mail for an eight-week time period. When finished, the books or journals can be returned to the library via mail.

Additional information can be requested by calling (719) 482-9859 or by email at library@money.org.

