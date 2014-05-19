ANA, RCNA cross-promote upcoming shows, 'Hands Across the Border'

The American Numismatic Association and Royal Canadian Numismatic Association are cross-promoting their August conventions as part of the "Hands Across the Border" effort.

The American Numismatic Association and the Royal Canadian Numismatic Association are teaming up to promote their August 2014 conventions as part of the two associations' ongoing "Hands Across the Border" collaboration.



The ANA World’s Fair of Money will be held Aug. 5 to 9 in Rosemont, Ill., while the RCNA 61st Anniversary Convention will be held the following week, Aug. 13 to 16, in Mississauga, Ontario. ANA and RCNA members will get free admission to both events with a valid ANA or RCNA membership card.



The RCNA honorary chair at the World’s Fair of Money is William K. Cross, author of The Standard Catalogue of Canadian Coins. RCNA President Bret Evans will be present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Chicago. Clifford Mishler will be the ANA honorary chair at the RCNA 61st Anniversary Convention. ANA President Walter Ostromecki Jr. and Mishler will assist in the ribbon-cutting at the opening ceremonies.



“ 'Hands Across the Border,' in my mind at least, brings the two organizations closer together like they were in the past and further develops the collecting community in North America,” Mishler said. “The more individuals we have doing numismatic related things, the greater the growth of the hobby in the United States and Canada.”



The conventions have complementary themes, with the World’s Fair of Money honoring “Countries & Currency,” while the RCNA’s theme is entitled, “Countries & Currency: Innovations in World Numismatics.”



Several events at the World’s Fair of Money will be geared toward extending “Hands Across the Border":

Five Money Talks presentations Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. will be dedicated to Canadian topics including presentations from Brett Irick on “Introduction to Canadian Numismatics” and Paul Johnson speaking on “Some early history of Canadian numismatics and its relationship with the American Numismatic Association.”

Treasure Trivia participants will receive a Canadian coin. Families and school-age children can play the free ANA trivia game. Those who find the answers to numismatic questions from participating dealers and clubs on the bourse floor go home with prizes and a greater understanding of the hobby.

“Countries & Currency: Innovations in World Numismatics” is the theme for the 2014 WFM Maynard Sundman/Littleton Coin Co. Lecture Series. Admission to the symposium is free and open to all attendees of the ANA World’s Fair of Money. Lectures will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

“Countries & Currency” is the 2014 World’s Fair of Money Collectors Exhibit Class 19 Convention Theme. Collectors will exhibit numismatic items of any type that, together with the exhibit text, illustrate the theme of the convention.

As another benefit of the joint promotion, RCNA members will receive ANA member prices when registering for seminars and classes at the World’s Fair of Money.

“Those who participate in forums and educational opportunities at the two conventions will broaden their knowledge and appreciation of collecting in each of the respective countries,” Mishler said.

Also the ANA will contribute issues of The Numismatist and Mini-Mint tokens to the RCNA registration kit, and several events at the RCNA’s 61st Anniversary Convention in Toronto will be held in partnership with the ANA:

Three ANA speakers during the RCNA Symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 13: ANA President Walter Ostromecki Jr., "Connecting Hobbyists Today Through Coins & Currency - The Educational WOW Value"; Wendell Wolka, former member of the ANA Board of Governors, "Parallels in Canadian and United States Banking"; Clifford Mishler, former ANA president and board member, "Hands Across the Border."

The master of ceremonies at the banquet will be Wolka.

ANA members can exhibit at the convention and participate in all activities without being an RCNA member.





A special Niagara Falls tour is available to ANA members on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The tour departs from the RCNA convention site, the Delta Meadowvale hotel in Mississauga.

To register for the World’s Fair of Money, visit the World's Fair of Money website.



For more information about RCNA’s convention or to register, visit the RCNA's website.