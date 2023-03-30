ANA promotes two weeks of education at 2023 Summer Seminar

The American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar is slated for June 17 to 22 (session 1) and June 24 to 29 (session 2) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. I

The American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar is slated for June 17 to 22 (session 1) and June 24 to 29 (session 2) in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

It “features classes to suit virtually every collector’s needs, led by instructors who are recognized leaders in their fields,” according to the ANA.

“Held in beautiful Colorado Springs, Colo., on the campus of Colorado College adjacent to the ANA, this year’s program offers 33 classes, optional tours, mini-seminars, lectures and special events. Lodging and meal plan options allow attendees to customize their experience.”

To view a full list of courses, tours and session schedules, or to register to attend, visit money.org/summer-seminar. Register by March 29 to save $50 on tuition.

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The ANA describes some of the courses that are available, as follows:

‘Essential’ courses

Grading United States Coins, Part 1 (Sessions 1 and 2) — Explore the history and philosophy of grading, and learn how to grade copper, silver and gold U.S. coins according to the latest ANA and market standards. Enrollment is limited to 20 students per class.

Introduction to Counterfeit and Alteration Detection (Session 1) — Learn how counterfeits are made from ancient times to today. Examine Chinese counterfeits and see how easily you can spot them.

Introduction to Paper Money Grading (Session 1) — Discover the basics of paper money authentication and grading, including proper lighting, printing techniques, counterfeit and forgery detection, and an explanation of grading standards in current use by collectors and dealers in the marketplace.

‘Popular’ courses

Numismatic Digital Photography and Image Editing (Session 1) — This class is for beginners through experienced photographers who want to manage their digital coin collection, sell coins online, conduct research, perform diagnostic inspection, or submit images for publication.

Collecting and Investing in Morgan Silver Dollars: A Comprehensive Approach (Session 1) — Get a comprehensive overview of collecting and investing in Morgan silver dollars. Learn the subtle nuances of dates and Mint marks, varieties, die states, proof-like and deep mirror proof-like (DMPL) coins, planchet variations, toning and eye appeal.

Coin Carving 101: Creating the Modern Hobo Nickel (Session 2) — Students will learn to use hand gravers, a hammer and chisel, and rotary and air-powered tools to create their own works of Americana art. Each student receives ready-to-carve nickels.

‘Original’ courses

Business of Being a Coin Dealer (Session 1) — Get into the coin business, sharpen your skills and learn new ways to increase the profit potential of your current operation. Topics include business accounting, finance, marketing and management, methods and tools, with additional emphasis on inventory control, ethics, and security.

Greek Coinage – Origins to Alexander the Great (Session 1) — Explore ancient Greek coinage from its beginnings in the mid-seventh century to the late fourth century B.C. and Alexander the Great’s domination of the ancient world.

Evolution of Western Coinage through Economics & Iconography Part 1 (Session 2) — Trace the evolution of coinage throughout history from both an economic and iconographic perspective. The instructors complement each other by illustrating the same time period each day from these two disciplines’ viewpoints.

For questions or more information, contact seminars@money.org or call (719) 482-9848.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit money.org.

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