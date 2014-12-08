ANA president to host open forum during FUN convention

The American Numismatic Association has issued a press release announcing an upcoming public forum:

American Numismatic Association President Walter Ostromecki Jr. will host a question-and-answer forum during the 60th annual Florida United Numismatists Convention on Friday, Jan. 9, 2015, from 2 to 4 p.m. in room 224C at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

During the open forum, Ostromecki will present an update on the ANA and what the membership can look forward to in 2015. Topics that will be discussed include membership input and suggestions, conventions and educational outreach improvements, money.org content, fundraising and sponsorship avenues and the ANA Board of Governors election process.

Ostromecki will then open up the floor to the members for questions and discussion concerning the coming year at the ANA. Vice President Jeff Garrett will conclude the open forum with some insights as to what the future holds for the ANA.

The 60th Annual FUN Convention will take place Jan. 8 to 11, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Admission to the FUN Show is free.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect money and related items. The ANA helps its 26,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of education and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, conventions and seminars. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or go to the ANA website, money.org.

